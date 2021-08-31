SEVENTEEN, PENTAGON, ONEUS & more: Top 5 covers by Kpop acts in August 2021

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan: 'Drawing our moments'

SEVENTEEN’s main vocalist showed the power of his vocals through a wonderful cover of soloist and Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon’s song 'Drawing our moments'. To the soft tune of the piano, Seungkwan belts a mesmerising cover of the already heart touching song.

KINGDOM:

The boy group did not just cover one but eight songs in a medley dance video posted on the group’s official YouTube channel. SEVENTEEN’s ‘VERY NICE’, Wanna One’s ‘Energetic’, PENTAGON’s ‘Shine’, aespa’s ‘Next Level’, SHINee’s ‘Don’t Call Me’, EXO’s ‘The Eve’, TAEMIN’s ‘Goodbye’ (Korean version) and 2PM’s ‘My House’ were challenged by the group and it deserves a sure shot place on our top covers this month.

ONEWE’s Yonghoon: ‘Me After You’

Paul Kim’s ‘Me After You’ has seen multiple covers over the years with the deep lyrics and Paul Kim’s soulful voice that has won hearts and broken equally as many. This cover takes a special mention as ONEWE’s Yonghoon presented it to his fans on his birthday. The singer shared his gruesome and hardworking journey as a trainee as then as an idol in the K-pop industry in the seven and a half minute video.

ONEUS: ‘Butter’

While the rest of the world was engaging in the ‘Permission to dance’ challenge, ONEUS released their own version of BTS’ record-breaking song ‘Butter’. Toning down the heavy band sound, a much softer version followed ONEUS’s vocals. An adorable image of the ONEUS members as animated animals was used for the cover as a dog, cat, rabbit, chick, tiger and squirrel sat atop a pancake trying to butter it.

PENTAGON’s Kino: ‘Gotta Go’

We saved it for the last! PENTAGON’s Kino took on the highly popular song ‘Gotta Go’ by Chung Ha for a performance on MBC’s ‘Show Champion’. The artist mentioned how it was a difficult song to record and even went to the lengths of getting Chung Ha’s original backup dancers to practice with for a top-notch performance. We sat wondering how did he come up with this breathtaking cover.

