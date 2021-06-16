SEVENTEEN to perform their comeback song Ready To Love on Jimmy Kimmel Live on THIS date

SEVENTEEN will be making their first appearance on the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Read on to find out about the performance date.

Self-producing idols and performers par excellence, SEVENTEEN, have a lot of exciting things lined up in the near future. The talented thirteen-member group is all set to release their 8th mini-album Your Choice which will consist of seven unique and amazing tracks. The tracks include Heaven’s Cloud, title track Ready to love, Anyone, GAM3 BOI, Wave and Same Dream Same Mind Same Night. SEVENTEEN also released the first teaser video of the title track Ready To Love, and from the looks and sound of it, it looks like a beautiful heartbreak track!

Now, in another exciting news, SEVENTEEN will be performing Ready to Love, the title track of their eighth mini-album Your Choice, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 23 (local time). This isn't the first time SEVENTEEN has appeared on American talk shows and late-night programs like The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ready to Love is said to be a R&B-based pop song with an amazing synth base and striking beat that includes the group's signature choreography skills and catchy melody.

The title track Ready to Love has members WOOZI, S.COUPS, Mingyu, the famous BUMZU and the HYBE CEO Bang Si Hyuk (“hitman” bang) also credited as lyricists! “hitman” bang also took part in the arrangement and composition of the song. The group's new mini-album Your Choice will release on June 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

You can check out the teaser video for Ready To Love below:

