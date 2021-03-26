  1. Home
SEVENTEEN performs to a medley of their hottest songs; Confirmed to guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April

SEVENTEEN performs to a medley of their best tracks on Entertainment Tonight and also confirm their debut appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. Read on to find out.
Mumbai
SEVENTEEN performs to a medley of their hottest songs; Confirmed to guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April
We love everything SEVENTEEN does, especially a mash-up of their chart-busting tracks. On March 25, Entertainment Tonight uploaded a video of SEVENTEEN performing a medley of their biggest hits, including the energetic Very Nice and was followed by some of the biggest hits of their career, CLAP, Don't Wanna Cry, Snap Shoot and Left & Right. Also, as a surprise, SEVENTEEN’s DK, Woozi, and Seungkwan perfectly executed a cover of Justin Bieber’s song Holy.SEVENTEEN revealed that they have been jamming to Holy for quite some time and were excited to cover the song. 

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will be making their first official guest appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on April 1! SEVENTEEN will perform the song HIT, which they released as a digital single in August 2019. HIT is an EDM dance track that showcases the group's thumping energy through its pulsating sound. 

Back in January, SEVENTEEN performed on American talk shows like The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they performed Home; Run, and The Kelly Clarkson Show, where they performed Left & Right. SEVENTEEN also revealed some exciting news regarding their upcoming music! The group has asked fans to keep an eye on their music as they will be releasing some new music soon. 

Credits :SEVENTEEN Instagram,Entertainment Tonight

