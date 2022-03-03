‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’ announced; Member Hoshi tests COVID-19 positive

SEVENTEEN has announced the release of a movie called ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’. Dropping in theatres in their homeland and across the world, fans will now be able to spot the 13-member boy group on the big screens. A first for the group, this step further bets on SEVENTEEN’s global popularity and infallible influence in the K-pop scene.

‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’ will be released on April 20 and April 23 while the ticketing goes live on March 17. As a love letter for their fans, CARAT, the movie will take the form of a documentary. It is said that the movie will comprise SEVENTEEN’s powerful performances, in-depth interviews with the members of the group as well as expert commentary by them on their journey so far and the path ahead. Produced by CJ 4DPlex ScreenX Studio, the movie is set to hit the cinemas with wild viewing options like ScreenX and 4DX as well as a combination of both.

Check out the poster below.

On the other hand, member Hoshi of SEVENTEEN has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as of March 3. His agency has released a statement regarding the diagnosis and his health status. The artist has halted all his scheduled activities.

Check out PLEDIS Entertainment’s statement below.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member HOSHI being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in his activities.

HOSHI was tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and cough since Wednesday, March 2. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Thursday, March 3. HOSHI is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a sore throat and cough and is administering self-treatment at home.

All SEVENTEEN members other than WONWOO and VERNON all preemptively took self-test kits on Wednesday, the 2nd, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms.

Therefore, it would be difficult for HOSHI to take part in SEVENTEEN’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of HOSHI, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the March 2022 K-Pop comeback schedule featuring Red Velvet, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and more