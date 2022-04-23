SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE Review: An exhilarating display of gifted dedication to CARAT

And the crowd breaks into harmonious cheers of “SEVENTEEN”! That would be anyone’s first and last thought as they reminisce watching what is an amalgamation of talent show and heartfelt fanship. We call it gifted dedication with the thought of just how honest and precious this connection between an act like SEVENTEEN and their fan is, a once in a lifetime opportunity and a rarely felt phenomenon.

Through sparkling blue lights, one half of the thirteen member group’s official colors of rose quartz and serenity, emerge 11 boys at their ‘POWER OF LOVE’ concert. Members Jun and THE 8 were in absence because of their solo schedules. Their presence, though, was just as genuine with remotely recorded performances making their way into the midst, creating yet another picture perfect stage at the hands of the PLEDIS Entertainment boys.

22 songs, about 2 hours of show and a crowd eager for more, you cannot go wrong with the exhibit of SEVENTEEN that their fans, CARATs are more than ready to absorb and celebrate. Wiping tears and cheering with flashlights, the story of this movie can be felt through a fan experience not often witnessed internationally. And while the seats in the room may not be as packed as the crowd puller in the next room, the fanship was just as undisputable, if not more.

Tales of their brightest moments to their most breakable ones, of their togetherness and of their reality, SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE is as bare as it comes. You might not leave learning something new, but you definitely will fall down the CARAT hole further and deeper, just as the fellow viewers in my cinema hall who found it to be the perfect opportunity to turn their fan friend into a stan. The difference? You go in being a casual listener and might just come out being a CARAT yourself.

SEVENTEEN and its thirteen members have always been true to their art and the movie is just another testament to their long lived friendship. Now, at the end of their seven years together and with the promise of at least another 5 years, the group marches on with fans by their side, matching each step with a love-filled one of their own, flying higher and wider, staying just as grounded.

A miracle? Surely not. SEVENTEEN is a carefully cut diamond with edges growing sharper day, shining brighter and glimmering in an ocean of fan love.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN unveils teaser poster and title for the upcoming 4th full album releasing on THIS date