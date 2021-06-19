SEVENTEEN powers through iTunes charts around the world; Surpasses 880,000 copies in sales with Your Choice

SEVENTEEN’s new mini-album is off to an impressive start on music charts all over the world! Read on to find out.

'Self-Producing idols' and 'Dance Kings' SEVENTEEN returned with their highly anticipated eighth mini-album, Your Choice with its accompanying title track, Ready To Love on June 18 at 6 pm KST. It has barely been 24 hours and the talented group is already breaking records! SEVENTEEN’s new mini-album is off to an impressive start on music charts all over the world and raking in big numbers.

Seventeen was proudly ranked at number five on the iTunes Global Digital Artist rankings, number one on the worldwide iTunes Song Chart with their title track Ready To Love and number four on the worldwide iTunes Album Chart with Your Choice. Ready To Love has reached number one on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 22 different regions, including Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay. Also, Your Choice hit number one rankings on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 18 different regions, including Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. That's not all, according to Hanteo Chart, the largest album sales site in South Korea, SEVENTEEN surpassed 880,000 copies in album sales on the first day of sales alone, almost double of SEVENTEEN’s previous first-day sales record of 462,003 set by their 2020 mini-album 'Heng:garæ.'

Your Choice is chosen as one of the best and wholesome summer pop albums of 2021 by fans and critics worldwide. SEVENTEEN will be performing Ready To Love, the title track of their eighth mini-album Your Choice, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 23 (local time). This isn't the first time SEVENTEEN has appeared on American talk shows and late-night programs like The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Congratulations to SEVENTEEN.

