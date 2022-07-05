SEVENTEEN to pre-release S.Coups, Woozi & Hoshi’s unit song ‘CHEERS’ ahead of dropping ‘SECTOR 17’

At midnight KST on July 5 (8:30 pm IST on July 4), boy group SEVENTEEN announced some exciting news! Ahead of dropping their fourth repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’ on July 18, SEVENTEEN will be pre-releasing one of the new songs from the upcoming release. Titled ‘CHEERS’, the track is listed at number 4 on the tracklist for ‘SECTOR 17’.

‘CHEERS’ is a unit song, comprising SEVENTEEN’s leader line members S.Coups, Woozi, and Hoshi. While S.Coups is SEVENTEEN and the Hip Hop team’s leader, Woozi is the leader of the Vocal team and Hoshi is the leader of the Performance team. ‘CHEERS’ comprises lyrics by SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, S.Coups, Hoshi and Vernon, alongside Bumzu. Meanwhile, the song has been composed by Woozi, Bumzu, Vernon and Ohway!

Going by the new teaser released announcing ‘CHEERS’ as a pre-release track, an official teaser for ‘CHEERS’ will drop at midnight KST on July 6 (8:30 pm on June 5). Following this, an official music video for ‘CHEERS’ is scheduled to drop 24 hours later, at midnight KST on July 7 (8:30 pm on July 6).

Check out the poster announcing ‘CHEERS’ by SEVENTEEN’s leader line, below:

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album ‘SECTOR 17’ is the repackaged version of their fourth full album ‘Face the Sun’. With four new songs, including ‘CHEERS’, ‘SECTOR 17’ will contain a total of thirteen songs.

Following the release of ‘CHEERS’, we can expect two sets of official photos (titled NEW HEIGHTS and NEW BEGINNINGS), a highlight medley, and two official teasers, before ‘SECTOR 17’ officially releases on July 18 at 6 [m KST (2:30 pm IST).

