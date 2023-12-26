SEVENTEEN presents CARATs with God of Light Music and trot remix of their latest release God of Music

SEVENTEEN, one of the leading K-pop boygroups, has finally dropped their much awaited digital single God of Light Music. What adds to the excitement is that the song comes with a hilarious trot remix of their lead track, God of Music, from their latest album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.

SEVENTEEN unveils God of Light Music

SEVENTEEN, the renowned K-pop group, surprised fans with a special year-end treat—a unique venture into the trot genre. Their unexpected digital single, God of Light Music, emerged from their YouTube series Going Seventeen, showcasing the group's diverse musical exploration.

Released at 12 noon KST (11 a.m. Manila time), this digital delight arrives alongside a trot remix of God of Music, originally from their recent extended play Seventeenth Heaven.

Trot, a distinctive Korean music style characterized by repetitive rhythms and vocal nuances, takes center stage in this release. Rooted in Korean folk, Japanese enka, and elements of Western genres like blues, swing, and jazz, trot presents a fusion of rich musical influences.

This step into trot signifies SEVENTEEN's artistic versatility, marking a departure from their usual dynamic pop sound. Known for hits like Aju Nice, Home, Don't Wanna Cry, Hot, and Super, the group's willingness to explore new musical territories showcases their commitment to innovation and creative expression.

CARATs, the devoted fandom, can now indulge in this unexpected yet delightful addition to SEVENTEEN's discography, available on popular streaming platforms. SEVENTEEN, under PLEDIS Entertainment since their debut in 2015, continues to surprise and captivate audiences with their ever-evolving musical journey.

Advertisement

Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN is set to air on January 5

While SEVENTEEN are wrapping up their Asian leg of FOLLOW tour, as members S.Coups and Jeonghan recuperate from their leg surgeries, tvN unveiled an upcoming travel variety show titled Let's Go Together - Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN, scheduled to premiere on January 5, 2024. This collaboration between SEVENTEEN and esteemed PD Na Young Suk promises an exciting blend of entertainment and exploration.

The idea for Nana Tour sparked after SEVENTEEN's appearance on Channel Fifteen Nights. Filming across scenic European spots began in September, glimpses of which surfaced online, including a stop in Rome. Hoshi hinted at their involvement in PD Na Young Suk's show in October, sparking fan excitement for this anticipated travel adventure blending SEVENTEEN's charm and Na Young Suk's expertise.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to sit out of 4 FOLLOW tour stops in Asia following ankle surgery; Details here