SEVENTEEN to promote with 11 members as Jun and THE8 to return to China for promotions & family time

On September 1, PLEDIS Entertainment announced SEVENTEEN’s plans for the rest of the year. It included information about members Jun and THE8’s return to China to continue activities there for the period of September to December and spend time with their families. During the said time, SEVENTEEN will promote with the rest of the 11 members.

The notice from PLEDIS Entertainment reads,

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide some information on SEVENTEEN’s Korean and overseas activities for the second half of this year.

Our company provides full support for both the group and individual activities of SEVENTEEN. We plan the Korean and international activities of our members by exploring a wide range of opportunities for the members to take part in, striving to ensure that the artist can enjoy their full potential as close to our fans as possible.

As a part of these efforts, SEVENTEEN members JUN and THE 8 will focus on their activities in China from September to December. They will resume their work in China that had been postponed by COVID-19, and spend time with their families after having been forced to stay apart from them for a considerable amount of time due to the pandemic.

As moving across countries and regions currently demands excessive time and effort due to the severe challenges posed by the current situation on international and regional travel as well as the requirement for self quarantine, and having discussed the situation with the members of SEVENTEEN, JUN and THE 8 will continue their activities in China for the time being.

Please note that during this period SEVENTEEN will engage in their promotions in Korea with 11 members.

We ask for your generous understanding, and please stay tuned for the diverse activities of SEVENTEEN both in Korea and abroad during the second half of this year.

Thank you.”

SEVENTEEN had earlier confirmed plans to make a comeback in mid-October. It remains unknown if the two Chinese members will have any part in the comeback.

Meanwhile, member Jun recently opened his personal Instagram account to stay connected with fans.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s DK, Seungkwan and WOOZI sing an emotional ballad for ‘Hospital Playlist 2’

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know below.