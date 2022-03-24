SEVENTEEN to release first English single followed up by a full album soon?

Carats, The wait is nearly over! According to media reports on March 24, SEVENTEEN will be releasing a single in the next month ahead of their comeback with an album. The PLEDIS Entertainment group’s first English single is expected to hit the market in April and will be followed by a full-length album soon after. The album was earlier confirmed for a May release.

This will be SEVENTEEN’s first full group English single and will cater to the global audience that has come to adore and admire SEVENTEEN’s art in its various languages. Previously, SEVENTEEN has released music in English in units so a full group song is definitely high on the fans’ list of anticipated music.

The year has been looking good for the thirteen member boy group that broke several records and set yet another standard for itself when it comes to their last release ‘Attacca’. The album was a deeper peek into the world of SEVENTEEN’s self made music as well as shot them through the roof once again with the sales.

It will be interesting to see how SEVENTEEN will add their unique touch with a full group English song. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will hold their next fan meeting in South Korea in online and offline formats from March 25 to March 27. Their influence is about to reach up by another notch as the group releases the movie ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’ in theatres worldwide on April 20 and April 23.

