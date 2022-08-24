SEVENTEEN to release new version of ‘_WORLD’ with popular English artist Anne-Marie

According to Pledis Entertainment on August 24th, SEVENTEEN will release a collaboration single '_WORLD' with Anne-Marie on August 26th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). '_WORLD' is the title song of SEVENTEEN's 4th full-length repackage album 'SECTOR 17', released on July 18th.

SEVENTEEN previously released the 'I Just Called' challenge video with the phrase 'WE'RE LOOKING AT YOU', and Anne-Marie responded, drawing global fans' attention. After that, Anne-Marie said, “Can I join your world?” and SEVENTEEN responded, “Let’s start your interview.”

'Sector 17', which contains the new world of SEVENTEEN found at the end of a hot journey to become a sun, is on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200', up 28 places to 122nd on the latest chart (as of August 27).

SEVENTEEN, who is currently on a world tour, has a North American tour in Fort Worth on the 23rd, Chicago on the 25th, Washington DC on the 28th, Atlanta on the 30th, Belmont Park on September 1st, Toronto on September 3rd, and Newark on September 6th. After finishing the concert, they will continue their Asia arena tour and Japan dome tour until the end of the year.

Anne-Marie has attained charting singles on the UK Singles Chart, including Clean Bandit's ‘Rockabye’, which peaked at number one, as well as ‘Alarm’, ‘Ciao Adios’, ‘Friends’, ‘2002’, ‘Don't Play’ and ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’. Her debut studio album, ‘Speak Your Mind’, was released in 2018 and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart.

