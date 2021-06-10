SEVENTEEN releases breathtaking teaser photos for Your Choice & look like movie stars in jacket shoot video

Check out the teasers and jacket shoot for SEVENTEEN's 'Your Choice' here.

Fans have been excited ever since Pledis Entertainment announced SEVENTEEN’s comeback. Their first release of 2021 and the latest one after Semicolon in October last year, SEVENTEEN’s Your Choice is their eighth mini-album that the boys are working hard for. On June 9 IST, the group released a stunning first group of teaser photos titled ONE SIDE version.

Only eight days left for the album’s release, the 13 member group look straight out of a coming-of-age romance K-Drama as they pose with and around a variety of flowers. The photos have an overall yellow hue with members sport casual and semi-formal clothes. Some hold one flower, while some hold a bouquet. It seems like the members are waiting for someone, a loved one or are going to take the next step forward by asking their loved one out.

Check out the solo and group concept teasers for ONE SIDE version here:

In the morning on June 10 IST, the group released the behind-the-scenes for the ONE SIDE version jacket shoot. The video is entirely in a retro-film camera filter and monochromatic, unlike the vibrant concept photos. But the members manage to make it look like a retro movie with their gorgeous looks and setting.

Watch the Making film of ONE SIDE version here:

There are three more concept photo versions to go before the group releases the tracklist. Next concept is titled OTHER SIDE and will be released today, June 10 at 8:30 PM IST (June 11, 12 AM KST).

SEVENTEEN will be making their comeback with their eight mini-album Your Choice on June 18, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST)

