SEVENTEEN releases a colourful concept schedule & adorable clip of MANSAE era for comeback album Your Choice

The famous group SEVENTEEN is back with their 8th mini album and it’s only a fortnight’s time till fans can enjoy it. With many famous groups making June their comeback month, so has the thirteen member group too! They’re often called the ‘self-producing’ group as the members have always been taking an active part in their album making such as songwriting, choreography, performances and more.

The highly awaited comeback album is titled ‘Your Choice’ and will be their 8th mini album. Today, on June 8, the group released a schedule for the album. It looks similar to a to-do list or a checklist with small boxes on the left, date, and the release of each written. The schedule is titled ‘Get Ready With Us’, which offers a bit more personal connection than just calling it a schedule.

As per the schedule, the group will be releasing clips called ‘Moments of Falling In Love’ on June 9. June 10, 11, 12, and 13 are reserved for concept photos and will finally release the tracklist on June 14. The Highlight Medley of ‘Your Choice’ will be released on June 15. Official teaser videos will drop on June 16 and 17, a day ahead of the D-Day. The album with the title track’s music video will then release on June 18, 6 PM KST.

Take a look at the promotion schedule for their 8th mini-album here:

While the ‘Moments of Falling In Love’ is slated to release on June 9, Pledis Entertainment has already uploaded a clip from the category. It shows an empty room with a projector displaying the group’s MANSAE era. Mansae is the track from their first album titled ‘Love & Letter’. It seems like the boys are reminiscing about their good old days, and will release similar clips for their other albums, calling them the ‘moments of falling in love’ with their fans CARAT.

Check out the clip below:

