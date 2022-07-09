SEVENTEEN releases ‘NEW HEIGHTS’ version photos ahead of upcoming repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’

On July 9 at midnight KST (July 8 at 8:30 pm IST), boy group SEVENTEEN released the first round of concept photos for their upcoming release, ‘SECTOR 17’. Set to drop on July 18, ‘SECTOR 17’ is the 13-piece act’s repackaged version of their hit fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’.

This round of concept photos features a pristine, white-toned theme, as the members pose in icy surroundings. Matching the theme, the thirteen members are all dressed head to toe in white clothing. Check out the individual images of SEVENTEEN’s members for the first round of concept photos for ‘SECTOR 17’, below:

‘SECTOR 17’ is set to contain a total of thirteen songs, including ‘Circles’, ‘WORLD’, ‘FALLIN’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’, ‘CHEERS’, ‘Darl+ing’, ‘HOT’, ‘DON QUIXOTE’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘Shadow’, ‘’bout you’ [‘Sing’], ‘IF you leave me’, and ‘Ash’. From among these tracks, ‘Circles’, ‘WORLD’, ‘FALLIN’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’ and ‘CHEERS’ are new songs, and ‘WORLD’ is set to be the upcoming title track.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN also dropped the new song ‘CHEERS’ on July 6 at 8:30 pm IST, along with a music video for the track. The upbeat, hip-hop track is an SVT LEADERS unit song, and sees S.Coups, Woozi, and Hoshi raising a toast to their growth as they reflect how far they’ve come.

Further, following the release of this set of concept photos, we can expect another round of official photos to drop, followed by a highlight medley and two official teasers, leading up to the release of ‘SECTOR 17’ on July 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS VLOG Highlights: V takes ARMY on an eventful drive in new clip featuring KTH1, Lizzo, Run BTS & more