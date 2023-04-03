SEVENTEEN reveals F*ck My Life as one of the two title tracks on upcoming 10th mini-album FML

K-pop group SEVENTEEN has announced their comeback with their 10th mini-album named ‘FML’. While bets were being placed about the full form of the name of the album, with many being unsure if the group would actually go ahead and use a cuss word, they were pleasantly surprised to find out that they were in fact right. SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album is called ‘FML which stands for ‘F*ck My Life’ and is also one of the two title tracks for the comeback.

FML tracklist revealed

The double title track for SEVENTEEN’s return was announced on April 3 at midnight along with the hidden version of the tracklist. The mini-album will have 6 songs, including two title tracks, three unit songs with one track for the vocal, performance and hip-hop units each and a group song named ‘April Shower’. While the first title track is named ‘F*ck My Life’, the other one is still under wraps. Fans are expecting a feature on the second one, standing as the real ace card of this release. Meanwhile, ‘FML’ will be released on April 24 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

About SEVENTEEN’s comeback

Made up of thirteen members, SEVENTEEN is managed by PLEDIS Entertainment. Their last release was the repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’ based on their fourth full-length album ‘FACE THE SUN’ and managed to chart an impressive rank of four on Billboard 200. This will be SEVENTEEN’s comeback after nine months during which the group pulled off a massive 6-month long world tour of 29 shows across 21 cities.

Along with their musical return, SEVENTEEN also announced a unique, interactive project named ‘SEVENTEEN STREET’ which will be an exhibit taking place from April 4 to 16 in Seoul, South Korea, raising the excitement for the comeback. Last month, the group held their ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’ fan meeting where the comeback was revealed via a surprise announcement by leader S.Coups. Knowing the power and charm that the group brings to their releases along with the strong name for this comeback, high expectations are being placed on the group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND Review: Fun guaranteed, smiles and tears seen alike amidst unending Fighting, Aju Nice