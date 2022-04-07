SEVENTEEN reveals title of upcoming English pre-release single

SEVENTEEN has dropped a teaser poster for their upcoming English-language single, revealing its title! According to the poster, the upcoming track is titled ‘Darl+ing’. The song is set to be SEVENTEEN’s pre-release digital single, for the group’s full studio album that is scheduled to drop in May.

Check out the poster below.

It was previously announced that SEVENTEEN’s first-ever English-language digital single will be dropping on April 15 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). PLEDIS Entertainment announced the news on April 1, sharing, “The upcoming digital single is a pre-release song of the fourth studio album scheduled to be released in May and also a song that contains a story that SEVENTEEN wish to tell CARATs all over the world expressed in their own unique sentiment.”

Following this, on April 5 at midnight KST (April 4 at 8:30 pm IST), the group dropped the promotion scheduler for ‘Darl+ing’. According to the scheduler, we can expect a mood teaser, concept photos, a voice message and more, leading up to the release of the song on April 15.

SEVENTEEN had first teased this track on March 27, during the last day of their sixth fan meeting ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’. A mere few hours later at midnight KST on March 28 (March 27, 8:30 pm IST), SEVENTEEN released a new official logo motion video for the group as well as their fans CARATs, marking the start of an exciting new era.

