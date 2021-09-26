SEVENTEEN’s ‘Attacca’ surpasses 1.4 million pre order sales within one day

SEVENTEEN is spreading its wings wider this time around. The boy group announced its plans to make a comeback a while ago, following which the first teaser for SEVENTEEN’s ninth mini-album ‘Attacca’ was released on September 24 at midnight KST. The teaser drop also kicked off the pre-order sale for their upcoming album. And within a day, the pre-order numbers crossed 1.41 million overall.

According to the reports released on September 26, the international and domestic sale count had crossed 1.41 million at the time of writing this displaying another milestone number for the group that is a fan favourite. The sale count is higher than the one recorded for their last release of the eighth mini album ‘Your Choice’ which achieved 1,364,127 copies sales for its first week.

The third edition in SEVENTEEN’s ‘Power of Love’ series, ‘Attacca’ is the boy group’s return in four months as ‘Your Choice’ was released in June this year. It seems as though the fans are more eager than anyone else to personally spearhead SEVENTEEN’s rise to the top, and a possible fifth consecutive million seller title.

‘Attacca’ is an Italian word for a musical instruction to continue without a pause, just as the group continues to grow without stopping. We look forward to the release of SEVENTEEN’s next album on October 22 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Meanwhile, check out the music video for their last album’s title track ‘Ready to love’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TUNESDAY: TOP 5 emotive and soft tracks by SEVENTEEN’s vocal team

Are you looking forward to the release of ‘Attacca’? Let us know below.