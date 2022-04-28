SEVENTEEN’s Dino becomes the last member to open his personal Instagram account

SEVENTEEN’s maknae (youngest) member Dino is finally on Instagram and members DK & Seungkwan have already welcomed him to Instagram. With the username ‘feat.dino’, they made cute comments like ‘you’re featuring in my life’ and DK commented ‘Me too, Me too!’ In the first post, he was dressed in a black monochrome outfit, looking amazing as well!

Previously, SEVENTEEN started the countdown to comeback in earnest by posting the promotional scheduler for their 4th full album 'Face the Sun'. According to the promotion scheduler, the trailer video for 'Face the Sun' will be released from the 27th to May 9th, and various contents such as official photos, tracklists, highlight medleys, and official teasers will be unveiled one after another until May 27th, the comeback date.

This year, SEVENTEEN is taking one step closer to fans as a more sincere artist by expressing the inner stories that they have not been able to easily confide in until now. The digital single 'Darl+ing', which was released on April 15th, marked the beginning of a new story, and conveyed the honest wish that everyone around the world with SEVENTEEN unite as 'we' and become one complete existence.

Upon release, 'Darl+ing' rose to the top 10 in a total of 46 countries/regions, including No. 1 in 34 countries/regions such as Singapore, Philippines, Egypt, and Indonesia, on the overseas iTunes song charts, and also on the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart.

