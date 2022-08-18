SEVENTEEN’s Dino to not take part in upcoming tour stops after testing positive for COVID-19

SEVENTEEN member Dino will be taking a break from being a part of the group’s ongoing tour and other promotional activities. On August 17 local time, PLEDIS Entertainment released a notice announcing the COVID-19 diagnosis of Dino, according to which the member had tested positive in Los Angeles the previous day. Following this, Dino has gone into self-quarantine and is said to have been experiencing a mild sore throat.

The test results of all the other members of SEVENTEEN have come back negative. Due to this, Dino will not be participating in the Los Angeles and Houston tour stops on August 17 and 20, and will not be a part of the filming for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.

Check out the full announcement below.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with information on SEVENTEEN member Dino being diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as adjustments in his activities.

Dino took a PCR test in Los Angeles on August 16 (PT) and was confirmed with COVID-19. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat and has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment, away from the other members.

All SEVENTEEN members other than Dino took PCR tests and the results came back as negative.

In this regard, the Los Angeles concert scheduled on Wednesday, August 17 (PT), “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to be aired on Thursday, August 18 (PT), and the Houston concert scheduled on Saturday, August 20 (PT) will proceed as planned with 12 members except Dino who will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of the health authorities in the United States.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Dino, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Joshua serenades Oakland cafe crowd with Maroon 5’s Sunday Morning; Mingyu becomes cameraman