SEVENTEEN’s DK and Seungkwan test positive for COVID-19

Following SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups testing positive for COVID-19 earlier on March 5, PLEDIS Entertainment has released another statement stating that fellow SEVENTEEN members DK and Seungkwan have also tested positive. According to the statement, both members are currently administering self-treatment at home.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 3, while Vernon and Wonwoo had been diagnosed with the virus on February 25 and February 12, respectively.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN members DK and SEUNGKWAN being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in their activities.

DK took a rapid antigen test as a proactive measure and was tested negative on Friday, March 4. However, as he experienced a mild sore throat, DK preemptively took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, March 5. DK is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than a sore throat and is administering self-treatment at home.

SEUNGKWAN took a rapid antigen test as a proactive measure and was tested positive on the morning of Saturday, March 5. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, March 5. SEUNGKWAN is currently experiencing body aches and is administering self-treatment at home.

All SEVENTEEN members other than S.COUPS, HOSHI, WONWOO and VERNON all preemptively took self-test kits on Saturday, the 5th, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms.

Therefore, it would be difficult for DK and SEUNGKWAN to take part in SEVENTEEN's activities for a while.

We will provide you with updates on their activity resumption. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of DK and SEUNGKWAN, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

