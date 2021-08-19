SEVENTEEN’s DK, Seungkwan and WOOZI sing an emotional ballad for ‘Hospital Playlist 2’

On August 19, SEVENTEEN’s DK, Seungkwan and WOOZI dropped a beautiful rendition of ‘Is It Still Beautiful’ by Yoo Hee Yeol as an OST on the popular drama ‘Hospital Playlist 2’. The production company Maum C said, “These three exude the right emotions for this special song and their voice does justice to the painful lyrics.”

'Is It Still Beautiful' is the title song of Yoo Hee-yeol's one-man project group Toy's album 'A Night In Seoul' released in 1999 and sung by singer Kim Yeon-woo. The song was written and composed by Yoo Hee-yeol, and it is a lyrical song about the sadness after a breakup. The 2021 version of 'Is It Still Beautiful', which will be called with the voices of Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan, adds a retro sensibility different from the original song. The song has a variety of instruments that start calmly and gradually expand and gives a great impression to the listeners. In addition, the perfect harmony of Seventeen members with the lyrical main melody maximizes the emotion of the drama. The OST production company Maum C said, “It will impress with the emotion that deepens as it starts softly and goes to the climax. Please look forward to SEVENTEEN's reinterpretation of existing classics in their own style, as they possess strong singing ability."

Previously, 'Hospital Playlist 2' has been attracting attention with its gorgeous lineup of artists who are just as popular as the drama. So far, starting with Lee Moo-jin, a singer from JTBC's 'Singer Gain', Jang Beom-joon, Jo Jung-seok, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Kim Dae-myung, who are appearing in 'Hospital Playlist 2', have started singing. In the case of TWICE, for the first time since their debut, all the members sang the OST of 'Hospital Playlist 2' to add meaning.

