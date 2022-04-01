SEVENTEEN’s first English single to drop on THIS date

We finally have more updates about SEVENTEEN’s upcoming pre-release track! On April 1, PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement via Weverse, sharing that SEVENTEEN’s previously announced first-ever English-language digital single is going to be the pre-release track of the group’s upcoming fourth studio album scheduled for May.

The song contains the message that SEVENTEEN wants to express to their fans all over the world, shared in their own unique way. The English-language pre-release track will be dropping on April 15 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

You can read the statement, below:

“Hello.

This is Pledis Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN will release their first English digital single through music streaming sites here and abroad at 1 p.m. (KST), April 15, 2022.

The upcoming digital single is a pre-release song of the fourth studio album scheduled to be released in May and also a song that contains a story that SEVENTEEN wish to tell CARATs all over the world expressed in their own unique sentiment.

We ask for your interest and support for SEVENTEEN’s new digital single that will be released on April 15 and also for the fourth studio album in May.

Thank you”.

On March 27, SEVENTEEN confirmed that the group will be dropping a pre-release single from their fourth studio album in April, and also asked fans to look forward to their fourth studio album releasing in May, during the last day of their sixth fan meeting ‘SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND’.

A few hours later at midnight KST on March 28 (March 27, 8:30 pm IST), SEVENTEEN dropped a new official logo motion video, signalling the beginning of a new era for the group.

Stay tuned for more updates!

