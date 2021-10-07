SEVENTEEN’s Hip Hop Unit set the Internet on fire with their dazzling looks in the new concept photos

PLEDIS Entertainment unveiled SEVENTEEN’s hip-hop unit concept photos of the 9th mini album 'Attacca', which was released on the official SNS channel of SEVENTEEN at 8:30 PM IST on October 6. In the published photo, Wonwoo exuded unrivaled charisma with sharp eyes, and Mingyu exuded a tough charm while leaning on the bike. Vernon evoked fatal sexy beauty in a wild mood, and S.Coups got on a four-wheeled bike and showed off their hip charms, drawing attention.

In particular, SEVENTEEN's Hip-Hop Team presents a flamboyant charm with a flamboyant and dynamic atmosphere that contrasts with the relaxed mood revealed through the official photo op. Immediately after the release of the 9th mini album Official Photo Op.1, SEVENTEEN took the top spot in the real-time trend of Twitter around the world with an exhilarating visual and an all-time concept, raising expectations for the new album by garnering explosive reactions from fans.

The album name 'Attacca' is a term that means 'to continue without any pauses' when the next movement continues from the end of one movement, so the name of the official photo is also used in music, and 'Op', which is a term used in music and the work number, is used, which made the fans curious about what SEVENTEEN will show with their 9th mini album.

SEVENTEEN, who announced their comeback with their ninth mini album 'Attacca' on September 22nd, broke through 1.41 million domestic and overseas pre-orders in just one day of pre-order, heralding another million-seller status and career high. In addition, as a 'global K-pop powerhouse', SEVENTEEN is receiving high expectations from many foreign media including Billboard. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN, having finished the release of the official photo op.1 with 13 visuals of 13 people, will release the official photo op.2 of the ninth mini album 'Attacca' from October 7th to 9th.

