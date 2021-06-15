SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi celebrates birthday by donating 100 million won for city welfare

This is a thoughtful and meaningful donation for the idol. Read more to know why.

SEVENTEEN’s band member Hoshi celebrated his 25th birthday by donating 100 million won (around 65.5 lakh INR) to the Namyangju Welfare Foundation. This news was reported by the Gyeonggi Province’s Northern Social Welfare Community Chest on June 10. As a corollary, this has led Hoshi to become a member of the ‘Honor Society’ which is a club consisting of people who contribute to sincere service through large donations. It is a meaningful act because of the good intentions and the day being special to him. Hoshi talked about deciding to donate after hearing how numerous households are in dire need of help while corporate and individual sponsorships are decreasing all because of the COVID-19’s after-effects.

Namyangju is also a special place for him since it is his birthplace. His parents attended the ceremony on his behalf. The donations will be utilised to help families that are in blindspots, such as single-parent families and people who are disabled. It will be distributed across the North, South, East and West Hope Care centers that run under the Namyangju Welfare Foundation. Additionally, he even donated scholarships to his alma mater in the hope that students do not give up on their studies because of the aggravated conditions. Namyangju’s Mayor Jo Gwang Han extended his gratitude for the donations by saying that an influential person’s good act can have a ripple effect in the community. He assured that the donation will be used to offer the best support that they can to the community.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has shown that he is talented and a person with a big heart. This good news also arrives three days before SEVENTEEN releases their new mini album ‘Your Choice’, an interesting title considering Hoshi’s good choice recently. The new album will be released on June 18 at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Let’s support this talented and kind group of people!

