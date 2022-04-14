SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of ‘Darl+ing’ release

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the group’s comeback. On April 13, PLEDIS Entertainment announced the news, sharing that Jeonghan developed a sore throat and mild cough, following which he received a positive diagnosis for the virus. The agency also shared that Jeonghan came into brief contact with fellow SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Vernon earlier in the day, but all were wearing masks during the interaction and did not have close contact. Additionally, none of the other 10 SEVENTEEN members is exhibiting any symptoms.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will be making a comeback in May with a full-length album, and will also be releasing their first-ever English-language single ‘Darl+ing’ on April 15 as a pre-release track.

Read PLEDIS Entertainment’s complete statement released in English, below:

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in his activities.

Jeonghan was tested positive on a self-test he took on the evening of Wednesday, April 13. He promptly took a rapid antigen test and was confirmed with COVID-19. Jeonghan is currently experiencing a sore throat and a mild cough and is administering self-treatment at home.

Jeonghan briefly came in contact with Mingyu and Vernon on Wednesday, April 13, but they all were wearing masks and did not have close contact with one another. Also all SEVENTEEN members other than Jeonghan, Mingyu, and Vernon are not exhibiting any symptoms.

Therefore, it would be difficult for Jeonghan to take part in SEVENTEEN’s activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jeonghan, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

We wish Jeonghan a speedy recovery.

