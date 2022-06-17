SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan undergoes surgery for elbow injury; To wear cast & brace during upcoming world tour

On June 17, PLEDIS Entertainment released a notice sharing that boy group SEVENTEEN’s member Jeonghan recently underwent surgery for an elbow injury. The notice shared that Jeonghan has been receiving conservative treatment for an infection and damage in the outer tendon on his right elbow. Upon visiting the hospital due to increased pain, Jeonghan was informed by the medical staff that his lateral epicondylitis and tendon damage have worsened, and that surgery was required.

PLEDIS Entertainment has also shared, as Jeonghan is “highly determined to attend all of the group's prearranged engagements”, he will be participating in the same, while receiving medical consultations, so long as it does not put too much strain on his recovery.

You can read the full notice released in English, below:

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding SEVENTEEN member JEONGHAN's elbow injury.

JEONGHAN has been receiving conservative treatment such as receiving injections for an infection and damage in his outer tendon on his right elbow. JEONGHAN recently visited the hospital due to increased pain in his elbow and received word from the medical staff that his lateral epicondylitis and tendon damage has worsened. It has been determined that surgery was needed which he received on Wednesday the 15th.

The operation was successful, and the artist has been recuperating after being discharged as of Thursday the 16th. JEONGHAN will be wearing cast for the time being, as well as brace in order to protect the treated area, and to aid in a faster recovery.

The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group's prearranged engagements; however, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top most priority as per recommended by the medical staff.

As such, JEONGHAN will be participating in the group's prearranged activities including the SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] in his cast and brace while continuously receiving medical consultations, so long as it does not put too much strain on his recovery. We ask our fans for your kind consideration.

We will do our best to aid in JEONGHAN's treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible.

Thank you.”

Wishing a speedy recovery to SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: SEVENTEEN on being K-pop’s dreamers turned achievers, celebrating 7 years of belief