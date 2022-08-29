SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Hoshi test COVID-19 positive ahead of Washington show; To miss a couple tour stops

SEVENTEEN members Joshua and Hoshi tested positive for COVID-19 on August 27 after experiencing mild symptoms of nasal congestion and cough. As a result the two were announced to be missing two tour stops on the SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR 'BE THE SUN'. The rest of the members have tested negative.

Earlier members Dino and Mingyu had tested positive for the virus going on similar breaks and have since resumed their official activities.

Read the full statement below.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding COVID-19 diagnosis of SEVENTEEN members JOSHUA and HOSHI and their future activities.

JOSHUA and HOSHI experienced mild nasal congestion and cough on August 27 (ET) and preemptively took COVID-19 tests, and the test results returned as positive. They are currently under self-quarantine and treatment in Washington, D.C., USA. All other SEVENTEEN members are not experiencing any symptoms.

The upcoming concerts will be held without any changes in the schedule. However, in compliance with the local preventive guidelines, 11 members will be participating in the Washington, D.C. show on Sunday, August 28 (the U.S. local time) and the Atlanta show on Tuesday, August 30 (the U.S. local time) without JOSHUA and HOSHI.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of JOSHUA and HOSHI, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

Moreover, SEVENTEEN won the PUSH Performance of the Year award at the 2022 MTV VMAs for its first year and celebrated the win with their fans at the award show.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Joshua serenades Oakland cafe crowd with Maroon 5’s Sunday Morning; Mingyu becomes cameraman