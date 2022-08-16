SEVENTEEN’s Joshua serenades Oakland cafe crowd with Maroon 5’s Sunday Morning; Mingyu becomes cameraman

The members of SEVENTEEN are currently in the US for the North American leg of their SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR 'BE THE SUN' which is the boy group’s third world tour. Beginning on June 25 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, it will now go around the globe continuing until the year of the year.

After successful shows in Seoul, Vancouver, and Seattle, for their next step the thirteen members head to Oakland for their show on August 14. Following the completion of yet another successful night full of explosive songs and talent show at the hands of the SEVENTEEN members, and ahead of their next stop in Los Angeles on August 17, the members went around Oakland for a good time and exploring the place.

While they head out in bunches, member Mingyu is known to take his fans along on the journey by sharing about their shenanigans through his Instagram that he keeps full of his handsome face and picturesque shots. Through his latest update, he revealed how he once again became the proud cameraman for his members. He wrote ”Oakland *green heart emoji*

i filmed a Sunday Morning music video of Joshua in Oakland”

Following some snaps of himself, looking absolutely boyfriend material might we add, he shared videos of member Joshua impressing the crowd of the cafe with a sudden rendition of Maroon 5’s hit track ‘Sunday Morning’. He has previously sung the song on multiple occasions, making it a signature of his.

Check out the videos below.

Member Hoshi commented a lot of “hahaha” while DK aptly called it ‘Sunday Morning=joshua *clapping hands emoji*’ and we totally agree.

