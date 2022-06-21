SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is the perfect best friend to GOT7’s BamBam as he imitates the latter’s famous pickup line

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and GOT7’s BamBam are a part of this sparkling group of friends in the K-pop industry, the ‘97 liners. Being born in 1997, along with fellow members DK and THE 8 as well as Yugyeom, they join BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and NCT’s Jaehyun to form a star-studded lineup.

Knowing how each of them are so talented and quirky, they form a bunch of young stars, each looking to excel. But at the same time, they continue to lend support to each other and leave no stone unturned to prove the same. Well it seems as though this one time, GOT7’s moodmaker BamBam might not have seen this kind of support coming his way.

During an online fansign event with the group’s fans, Carat, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu came across one who tried to imitate a famous pickup line. On being asked what does love start with and end with, he immediately completed the corny remark. Furthermore, he made a face recalling the funny moment when BamBam had recalled the line with Red Velvet member Wendy while on a radio show.

Mingyu’s fan began laughing at his quick attempt to guess the full pickup as well as mention how he had previously seen BamBam using it. His cringey face on recalling the video where BamBam himself had begun giggling made the video call all the more fun.

Check out the hilarious interaction below!

The ‘97 liners have previously acknowledged their strong friendship that has only gotten better over time and every little nod towards it has been welcomed with wide arms by the fans.

