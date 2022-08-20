SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu to sit out from tour’s Houston and Fort Worth shows after testing COVID-19 positive

SEVENTEEN member Mingyu has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement released by PLEDIS Entertainment on August 19 local time, Mingyu experienced sore throat and tested positive for COVID-19 following which he is in self-quarantine in Los Angeles. Following this, the singer will not be a part of the group’s Houston and Fort Worth shows on AUgust 20 and 23 respectively.

Previously member Dino had also tested positive for the virus and will be sitting out until the Houston show. Read the label’s full statement below.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding SEVENTEEN member Mingyu’s COVID-19 diagnosis and his future activities.

Mingyu experienced a mild sore throat on the early morning of August 19 (PT) and preemptively took a COVID-19 test and the test result returned as positive. Mingyu is currently under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment in Los Angeles.

AIl SEVENTEEN members other than Dino and Mingyu are not experiencing any extraordinary symptoms.

The scheduled concerts will be held without any changes in the schedule. However, in compliance with the local preventive guidelines, 11 members will be participating in the Houston show on Saturday, August 20 (PT), without Dino and Mingyu, and 12 members will be participating in the Fort Worth show on Tuesday, August 23 (PT), without Mingyu.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Mingyu, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

