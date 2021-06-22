SEVENTEEN’s mini album Your Choice becomes their fastest million seller album

The group’s new music has been charting and performing greatly across the world! Read on to know about it.

SEVENTEEN achieves their fastest million seller album as their eighth mini album ‘Your Choice’ surpasses 1 million album sales in just four days. As of June 21, the mini album has sold 1,140,000 copies in sales which also makes it their fourth album to cross the one million mark. Previously, their third full-length album ‘An Ode’, seventh mini album ‘Heng:garae’ and ‘; [Semicolon]’ have sold more than one million copies. Your Choice also became their highest selling album, breaking the record of ‘Heng:garae’ that had 1,090,000 sales.

SEVENTEEN has set themselves apart in the industry by being a group with three special sub units of ‘Hip-Hop unit’, ‘Vocal Unit’ and ‘Performance Unit’. They are a self-producing idol group and have come up with three full-length albums and ten mini albums including participation in choreography, songwriting and performances. The band has 13 members: S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon of the Hip-Hop unit; Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK and Seungkwan of Vocal Unit; Hoshi, Jun, The8 and Dino from Performance Unit. The name of the group is to incorporate the 13 members plus the three subunits and together one team for the total to be equal to 17. The band was formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015 which is now under HYBE Labels.

The mini album ‘Your Choice’ has six tracks with the title track ‘Ready to Love’ which has been performing well in charts across the world. It topped the iTunes Songs chart in at least 22 countries upon its release. Let’s keep supporting this multi-talented group!

