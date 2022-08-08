SEVENTEEN’s music video for ‘Left & Right’ hits 100 million views

SEVENTEEN has hit a new milestone on YouTube! On August 8, the boy group’s music video for their 2020 song ‘Left & Right’ reached the 100 million mark on the platform. With this, ‘Left & Right’ joins SEVENTEEN’s music videos for ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’, ‘CLAP’ and ‘VERY NICE’, and becomes the boy group’s fourth music video overall to have hit this milestone.

As SEVENTEEN released the music video for ‘Left & Right’ in June 2022, it took just over two years and one month for it to reach the 100 million views mark on YouTube. The song is the lead single for the boy group’s seventh mini album ‘Heng:garæ’, and sees member Woozi as a composer and writer, while member Vernon too has his name in the credits as a lyricist. Optimistic and fun, the music video perfectly reflects the bright atmosphere of ‘Left & Right’.

Watch the energetic music video for SEVENTEEN’s 2020 release ‘Left & Right’ again, below:

Debuting under PLEDIS Entertainment on May 26, 2015, SEVENTEEN comprises thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group is divided into three units (hip-hop, vocal, and performance), which perform as one team.

SEVENTEEN recently released their new album ‘SECTOR 17’ in July. A repackaged version of their fourth album ‘Face the Sun’, ‘SECTOR 17’ contains 13 songs in total: ‘Circles’, ‘_WORLD’, ‘FALLIN’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’, ‘CHEERS’, ‘Darl+ing’, ‘HOT’, ‘DON QUIXOTE’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘Shadow’, ‘’bout you’, ‘IF you leave me’, and ‘Ash’. Out of these, ‘_WORLD’ is the lead single, for which the 13-piece-act also released a music video.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN for their latest achievement!

