SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ star Yoon Bak & members of WJSN test positive for COVID-19

Boy group SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ star Yoon Bak, and girl group WJSN’s Exy, Seola and Yeonjung have tested positive for COVID-19. Two days after fellow member Hoshi tested positive for the virus, SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups has also received a positive diagnosis.

PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement, sharing, “S.Coups was tested positive on the self-test kit he took on Friday, March 4. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on Saturday, March 5. S.Coups is currently not exhibiting symptoms other than cough and stuffy nose and is administering self-treatment at home.” On February 25, SEVENTEEN’s Vernon had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, actor Yoon Bak, who is currently starring in the JTBC drama ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ alongside Song Kang, Park Min Young, and Girl’s Day’s Yura, has also received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. The actor’s agency announced that Yoon Bak used a self-test kit pre-emptively on March 4, and received positive results. Following this, he underwent PCR testing and received a positive diagnosis on March 5. The actor is currently self-isolating and focusing on recovery. Meanwhile, as the drama has already completed filming, the broadcast schedule for ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ is unlikely to be affected.

Further, WJSN’s Exy, Seola, and Yeonjung have tested positive for the virus as well. On March 2, Starship Entertainment announced that Exy had tested positive via a PCR test earlier that day. Two days later, the agency released another statement sharing that members Seola and Yeonjung have also tested positive on March 4 via PCR tests. Meanwhile, fellow WJSN member Eunseo had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 21. In the cases of all four WJSN members who tested positive, Starship Entertainment shared that they are receiving treatment at home.

Wishing a speedy recovery to all the artists.

