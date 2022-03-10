SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, Woozi and Hoshi invite fans to ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’

SEVENTEEN is fireballing into more amazing content and the fans could not be happier! Carats (fandom name) have been invited personally by the leaders of the three units of SEVENTEEN to join them in the theatres. The 13-member group’s first of its kind movie ‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’ is set to release on April 20 and 23 across the world.

Introducing themselves in classic SEVENTEEN style, the three incharges of the group have summoned their fans. Relaying a heartfelt gift in the form of performances, in-depth interviews with the members of the group as well as expert commentary on their journey so far and the path ahead, have been readied.

Upholding the desire of feeling closer to their fans, the three members of the group represent their plans to talk about the behind stories of their concerts as well as their thoughts on ‘Love’. Opening across countries, including their homeland South Korea, this is the first movie from the group that has made quite the name for itself in the music industry.

Watch the invitation from SEVENTEEN below.

‘SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE’ has been produced by CJ 4DPlex ScreenX Studio and can be viewed through special screenings like ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.

Will you be joining them for a movie night?

