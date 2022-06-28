SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan drops OST ‘Pit a Pat’ for Yeo Jin Goo & Moon Ga Young starrer ‘Link’

On June 28, the fourth original soundtrack for the currently airing tvN drama ‘Link’, was officially released. Sung by SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, ‘Pit a Pat’ serves as the perfect backdrop to represent the emotions being felt by the characters portrayed by Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young in ‘Link’.

Released at 2:30 pm IST today, ‘Pit a Pat’ is a soft, dreamy song with a drum beat that resembles the beating of a heart. The song flawlessly expresses the characters’ joy, sadness, and excitement, with the hauntingly beautiful melody being brought to life by Seungkwan’s lilting voice.

Along with the original soundtrack, a music video has also been released for ‘Pit a Pat’, which features moments exchanged between Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young’s characters in ‘Link’. The warm, yellow tone of the music video goes wonderfully well with the soft atmosphere created by Seungkwan’s voice and the instrumental.

Watch the music video for Seungkwan’s original soundtrack ‘Pit a Pat’ for tvN’s ‘Link’, below:

Seungkwan is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN and its sub-unit ‘Vocal Team’. He debuted as a member of the group in May 2015. In 2018, Seungkwan released his first original soundtrack ‘Kind of Love’ for the series ‘Mother’. Following this, he released the soundtrack ‘Go’ for ‘Record of Youth’ in 2020, ‘Reason’ for ‘Lovestruck in the City’ in 2021, and now ‘Pit a Pat’, for ‘Link’.

Meanwhile, ‘Link’ premiered on June 6 on tvN, and stars Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young. The show follows Yeo Jin Goo as a man who can feel the emotions of a woman (played by Moon Ga Young), and Moon Ga Young as a woman whose emotions are being shared by a man (played by Yeo Jin Goo).

