SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan wins his first Daesang; Group receives first RIAJ certification for ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’

SEVENTEEN has been a force to be reckoned with since setting their foot in the K-pop world in 2015. Their unparalleled flair and synchronisation during performances, their unshakable stronghold on self-made music and a set of 13 people with skills that cover all sectors of entertainment, SEVENTEEN was made for the books and they have proven so, time and again.

Ticking off another milestone, Seungkwan who is a part of the group’s vocal unit has been a rising star in the entertainment sector and has taken over the variety scene with his undeniable wit and hit on the nail by becoming a part of multiple shows. At the 2022 Korea First Brand Awards, the powerful vocalist was awarded the Male Idol Entertainer trophy cementing his growth as an entertainer in the industry. The fans of the group, Carats made the hashtag #Seungkwan1stDaesang trend on Twitter following the news.

Moreover, SEVENTEEN’s song ‘Don't Wanna Cry' has been officially awarded the silver certificate by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ). This is the first song by the group to achieve this milestone, marking another spectacular feat from the group that never fails to amaze us.

RIAJ offers silver certifications for units that have been streamed a minimum of 30 million times, the number so large that it makes one marvel at the beautiful and heartfelt song that SEVENTEEN has created, once again.

Check out the Kings of synchronisation in their ‘Don't Wanna Cry’ music video below.

