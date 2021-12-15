SEVENTEEN’s special unit and epic 9 member girl group collab announced for ‘2021 KBS Song Festival’

On December 15, KBS announced some more amazing performances from groups like SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, ITZY, Rookie group IVE, Brave Girls STAYC, Oh My Girl and we are extremely excited! SEVENTEEN’s two strong vocalists- Seungkwan and DK will be performing as a special vocal unit and 9 members of the aforementioned girl groups will be participating in a performance and we cannot wait to see them all on stage together.

KBS said, “The SEVENTEEN vocal line members’ duet that sends warm comfort to everyone in the world, and the collaboration between representative K-pop girl group members with the message of taking strength, will move the hearts of audiences during the festival.”

'KBS 2021 Song Festival' (directed by Han Kyung Cheon and Lee Myeong Seop), which will be broadcast on Friday, December 17, will be held with Cha Eun Woo, Seolhyun, and Rowoon as MCs. This year, in a situation where the artists and fans could not meet due to COVID-19 situation, the show has been planned in a way where both the artists and the fans can enjoy each other’s company in a virtual sense.

The special girl group collab will be performing Girls’ Generation’s classic song ‘Way to Go’ as a way to lift spirits and bring positivity in these extreme times.

DK is a South Korean singer under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN under ‘Vocal Team’. He is the leader of the special sub-unit ‘BSS’. He debuted as a musical actor in 2019 with the main role of ‘King Arthur’ in the Korean musical ‘Excalibur’. Seungkwan is also part of SEVENTEEN as well as the special sub-unit ‘BSS’. Seungkwan was cast in the talk show ‘Unexpected Q’ in 2018. He was awarded the Rookie (Music and Talk) award at the 2018 MBC Entertainment Awards. He has lent his voice for OST from dramas such as ‘Hospital Playlist 2’, ‘Record of Youth’, ‘Lovestruck in the City’ and more!

