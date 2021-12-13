SEVENTEEN’s talented member and producer Woozi to release first solo mixtape on THIS date

As a result of media coverage on December 13th, Woozi is expected to show another new side of himself through his first solo mixtape in early January. SEVENTEEN's producer and vocal team leader, Woozi, has been pioneering his own irreplaceable realm by acting as a producer responsible for SEVENTEEN's musicality and sensibility.

SEVENTEEN's cumulative domestic album sales exceeded 10 million copies (10.13 million copies as of November 12, 2021) in six years and six months since their debut in May 2015. Woozi is at the center of SEVENTEEN's endless growth by writing such great records and setting new records for each album.

Woozi won the Best Producer Award at the recently held 2021 Asia Artist Awards (2021 AAA), illuminating his presence as 'Producer Woozi'. For the AAA Best Producer Award, representative K-pop producers such as Bang Si Hyuk (2016), Pdogg (2018), and Zico (2019) have been named. There is a lot of anticipation as to what kind of musical results Woozi will show as 'artist Woozi' rather than SEVENTEEN's Woozi.

His stage name 'Woozi' is actually an acronym of ‘Uri-Jihoonie’ / Our Jihoon, the way staff members liked to call him during his trainee days. But at their debut, the company felt that the naming was too simple so the official meaning of the name is then announced as, Woo as in 'to meet' and Ji as in 'wisdom' taken from the Chinese characters.

He composes most of SEVENTEEN’s songs, that's why he's called ‘the genius composer’. He spends more than half of his day in his workroom (Universe Factory) to produce and write songs. He said his workroom feels more comfortable than his dorm.

