SEVENTEEN’s The8 takes to Instagram to tease his upcoming digital single ‘Hai Cheng’ with a serene image

On March 13th, Pledis Entertainment released a teaser image along with the news of the release of THE 8's Chinese solo digital single 'Hai Cheng' through SEVENTEEN's official social media handles. In the released teaser image, the moon is floating in the clear sky, and the image of the person reaching out to the moon is included, stimulating curiosity. In addition, the single name '海城 (Hai Cheng)' and the release date are written together with the emotional atmosphere.

'海城 (Hai Cheng)' is The8's Chinese solo song, which will be released about 11 months after 'Side By Side', which was released in April of last year. As the single name was chosen as The8's hometown of '海城 (Hai Cheng)', expectations are rising as to what meaning it will contain. The8 has participated in various works, such as writing lyrics and composing, to capture her own emotions and sincerity in her music.

Xu Minghao, better known as The8, is a Chinese singer, songwriter, and dancer based in South Korea. He is a member of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN and its subunit 'Performance Team'. In 2019 he had his official solo debut. In 2019 he served as one of the two dance mentors (alongside Jolin Tsai) in the Chinese survival show ‘Youth With You’. The8 announced the release of his third single ‘Side by Side’. It was released on April 13, 2021, through various domestic and foreign music sites. The single was released in both languages, Chinese and Korean, showing The8's global popularity.

On 4 May 2021, The8, along with his bandmate Wen Junhui, released a single called Mom's Missed Call (妈妈的未接来电). All copyright proceeds will be donated to help children left behind in China. The single is a part of the Dandelion Philanthropy Music Project for the Chinese Children’s Charity Association.

