SEVENTEEN’s The8 tests positive for COVID-19

PLEDIS Entertainment has released a statement sharing that SEVENTEEN’s The8 has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency shared the news on March 7, stating that The8 had tested negative on a self-test kit on March 5, however, he preemptively took a PCR test due to experiencing a very mild cough. Following this, The8 was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the morning of March 7.

Presently, The8 is not exhibiting any symptoms, and is administering self-treatment at home. Earlier, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo had been diagnosed with the virus on February 12, followed by Vernon on February 25, Hoshi on March 3, and S.Coups, DK, and Seungkwan on March 5.

You can read PLEDIS Entertainment’s complete statement, below:

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member THE 8 being diagnosed with COVID- 19 as well as adjustments in his activities.

THE 8 was tested negative on the self-test kit on Saturday, March 5. However, as he experienced a very mild cough, THE 8 preemptively took a PCR test on Saturday, March 5 and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Monday, March 7. THE 8 is currently not exhibiting any symptoms and is administering self-treatment at home.

All SEVENTEEN members other than S.COUPS, HOSHI, WONWOO, DK, SEUNGKWAN and VERNON all preemptively took self-test kits on Sunday, the 6th, which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms.

Therefore, it would be difficult for THE 8 to take part in SEVENTEEN's activities for a while. We will provide you with updates on his activity resumption.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of THE 8, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Yoon Chan Young becomes a teenager stuck in an ugly situation in new stills from ‘Juvenile Delinquency’

