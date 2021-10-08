SEVENTEEN’s vocal unit transform into ethereal sea beauties in the new ‘Attacca’ concept photos

SEVENTEEN drops new concept photos for the upcoming album ‘Attacca’, which is set to release on October 22 and the vocal unit look absolutely ethereal in the wet yet soft looks. Dressed in pastel blue and white outfits, each member relaxes back into the mild waves and looks on with a strong gaze, keeping the viewers curious of their concept.

In particular, the vocal team radiated a chic yet unstoppable energy, and presented a different charm with an atmosphere which is different from the hip-hop team in the previously released official photo. PLEDIS Entertainment unveiled SEVENTEEN’s hip-hop unit concept photos of the 9th mini album 'Attacca', which was released on the official social media handles of SEVENTEEN at 8:30 PM IST on October 6. In the published photo, Wonwoo exuded unrivaled charisma with sharp eyes, and Mingyu exuded a tough charm while leaning on the bike. Vernon evoked fatal sexy beauty in a wild mood, and S.Coups got on a four-wheeled bike and showed off their hip charms, drawing attention.

In particular, SEVENTEEN's Hip-Hop Team presents a flamboyant charm with a flamboyant and dynamic atmosphere that contrasts with the relaxed mood revealed through the official photo op. Immediately after the release of the 9th mini album Official Photo Op.1, SEVENTEEN took the top spot in the real-time trend of Twitter around the world with an exhilarating visual and an all-time concept, raising expectations for the new album by garnering explosive reactions from fans.

The album name 'Attacca' is a term that means 'to continue without any pauses' when the next movement continues from the end of one movement, so the name of the official photo is also used in music, and 'Op', which is a term used in music and the work number, is used, which made the fans curious about what SEVENTEEN will show with their 9th mini album.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.