SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo’s mother passes away; PLEDIS Entertainment releases notice

On April 6, PLEDIS Entertainment released a notice announcing the news of Wonwoo’s mother’s passing on the same day due to an illness. The SEVENTEEN member is currently at the funeral hall and will be in mourning for the same.

Read the agency’s full statement below.

“Obituary - Mother of SEVENTEEN Member WONWOO

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN member WONWOO’s mother passed away this morning from an illness.

WONWOO is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends.

We ask for your kind consideration and support so that WONWOO can have a period of mourning with his family.

May she rest in peace.”