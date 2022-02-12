SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo tests positive for COVID-19; Hoshi identified as close contact

On February 12, PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement announcing the COVID-19 diagnosis of SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo. According to their statement, Wonwoo decided to get a pre-emptive test done after experiencing sore throat and fever, the results of which came out positive. Member Hoshi has been established as a close contact and is waiting for results.

As the other SEVENTEEN members were going through a period of rest, they did not come in contact with Wonwoo. However, they have all taken tests, even without symptoms, that gave out negative results. Wonwoo is said to have not been experiencing any greater symptoms and is in self-quarantine at home. Both the artists will not be taking part in an online fan event for today and will be monitored for their health.

PLEDIS Entertainment’s full statement reads,

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information on SEVENTEEN member WONWOO being diagnosed with COVID-19 as well as adjustments in his activities.

WONWOO was tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and a mild fever on Friday, February 11. He promptly took a PCR test and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Saturday, February 12. WONWOO is currently not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and mild fever and is administering self-treatment at home.

HOSHI, who came in contact with WONWOO on Wednesday, the 9th, took both a self-test kit and rapid antigen test which both came back as negative. He also preemptively took a PCR test to ensure the safety of others and is currently waiting for the result.

As it was during the artists’ period of rest, all SEVENTEEN members other than HOSHI had not come in contact with WONWOO and were staying at their parent’s house. All other SEVENTEEN members preemptively underwent self-testing, which all came back as negative and none of them are presenting any symptoms.

Therefore, both WONWOO and HOSHI will not be taking part in the SEVENTEEN 9th Mini Album [Attacca] Release Online Event today and the following activities for the time being. We will provide you with updates on their future activities.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of WONWOO, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

