SEVENTEEN’s Woozi’s first solo mixtape ‘Ruby’ achieves THIS milestone on iTunes

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi dropped his much-anticipated solo mixtape, ‘Ruby’, on January 3, at 6 pm KST. It’s been less than 24 hours since, and Woozi has already made impressive achievements with the mixtape. Following its release, ‘Ruby’ ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Song Chart in 18 countries. Not only this, but ‘Ruby’ also entered the Top 10 in 35 countries including Japan, Singapore, Denmark and more.

When asked to describe ‘Ruby’, the composer and lyricist of the all-English track had replied with one word, “Me (Woozi)”. ‘Ruby’ is an intense and colourful song. While speaking about his feelings, Woozi expressed that he had grown musically while creating the track. The song combines Woozi’s unique skill set with a striking pop-rock style of music, allowing you to experience the singer-songwriter’s expanding musical spectrum. Released through global music platforms, ‘Ruby’ is Woozi’s gift to his fans.

Woozi debuted in 2015 as a part of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN, under PLEDIS Entertainment. He is the leader of the vocal team and is also part of the group’s special sub-unit, ‘Leaders’. Not only producing and songwriting for SEVENTEEN, Woozi has also written or composed for multiple other artists like soloist Ailee, project group I.O.I, and EXO’s Chanyeol. In 2019, Woozi became a full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association. He also became the youngest recipient of the ‘Best Producer’ award at the 6th Asia Artist Awards in 2021.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN’s Woozi!

