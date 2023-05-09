SEVENTEEN scores career peak No.2 on Billboard 200 chart with mini-album FML; Debuts at No.1 on Artist 100

K-Pop superstars SEVENTEEN have done it again, sweeping the charts with their latest release. The group's tenth mini-album, 'FML', has been breaking records and leaving fans in awe since its release. With double title tracks and over 1.5 million pre-orders, SEVENTEEN has made an impressive debut on the Billboard 200, landing at No.2 and proving their unwavering popularity.

SEVENTEEN has achieved their highest rank on the 'Billboard 200' chart since their debut, surpassing their previous record set by their 4th repackaged album 'Sector 17', which ranked No.4 on the same chart.

Milestones achieved by SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is known for their high-energy performances, impressive choreography, and catchy tunes that have made them a force to be reckoned with in the world of K-Pop. Their latest album, 'FML', showcases the group's versatility and unique style, solidifying their place as one of the top groups in the industry.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN's album 'FML' has secured the top spot as the best-selling album this week on the Billboard chart. This comes just one week after the group's b-side track 'I Don't Understand But I Luv U' reached the top of the 'Hot Trending Songs' chart for the week of May 6. Moreover, SEVENTEEN made their debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

The album

SEVENTEEN released a music video for ‘F*ck My Life’ on May 8, one of the two main tracks of their album ‘FML.’ The song reflects the feeling of being overwhelmed with negative thoughts and relates to the everyday struggles of people trying to cope with life. Rather than just providing empty words of comfort, the group encourages themselves and their listeners to fight and persevere through the difficulties. Their message is that they will always be on their listeners' side, supporting them on their journey.

The album's double title tracks, ‘Super’ and "FML," have been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. ‘Super’ is a funky and upbeat track that showcases the group's vocal prowess and playful energy, while ‘FML’ is a more mellow and emotional track that highlights the group's ability to connect with their audience on a deeper level.

SEVENTEEN's rise to the top of the charts has been a long time coming. The group has been steadily gaining popularity since their debut in 2015, with each release showcasing their growth and evolution as artists. With their latest album, SEVENTEEN has proven that they are here to stay and that their talent and hard work will continue to pay off.

