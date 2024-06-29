SEVENTEEN script history at Glastonbury pyramid stage with hits Aju Nice, MAESTRO, God of Music, more

SEVENTEEN made history as the first K-pop group to headline the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage, performing an electrifying set. The 13-member boyband captivated the crowd with hits, expressing gratitude and pride.

Despite diverse languages and cultures, they united the audience through their powerful music, concluding the hour-long performance triumphantly with Very Nice, leaving a lasting impact on the iconic festival.

On June 28, 2024, SEVENTEEN made history by becoming the first K-pop group to headline the prestigious Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset, England. The 13-member boyband delivered a dazzling hour-long performance that left an indelible mark on the iconic festival.

The excitement was palpable as SEVENTEEN took the stage, greeted by a sea of enthusiastic fans waving flags and banners. Their set, accessible only to viewers in the UK, quickly became a social media sensation, with fans sharing highlights and heartfelt moments from the show. The group's members expressed their gratitude and disbelief at the honor of performing at such a legendary venue, raising their own mini-flag.

SEVENTEEN’s performance was a journey through their greatest hits, starting with high-energy tracks like HOT and Rock With You. They seamlessly transitioned to their newer song Headliner from their mini-album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, MAESTRO, and more, hinting at their current and future dominance in the music scene.

The complete setlist included fan favorites such as Ready To Love, SOS (featuring Marshmello), 2 Minus 1, I Don’t Understand But I Love U, Cheers To Youth, LALALI, Clap, and more. The climax of their set featured an electrifying rendition of Aju Nice, leaving the audience in awe. SEVENTEEN’s groundbreaking performance at Glastonbury not only celebrated their own achievements but also highlighted the global reach and impact of K-pop music.

SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

Recently, on June 26, SEVENTEEN was appointed as UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth at a ceremony in Paris. The recognition, conferred by Director-General Audrey Azoulay, underscored their commitment to global youth engagement and cultural exchange through their GoingTogether campaign. SEVENTEEN donated 1 million USD to UNESCO's Global Youth Grand Scheme.

Meanwhile, on the musical front, SEVENTEEN continues to prepare for their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING in Seoul. Additionally, they are set to headline LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September, further cementing their influence as global K-pop icons.

