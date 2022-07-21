SEVENTEEN sells over a million copies of ‘Sector 17’; Becomes ‘million-seller’ for 7 consecutive years

On July 21st, according to Pledis Entertainment and 'Hanteo Chart', SEVENTEEN's 4th full-length repackage album 'Sector 17' sold a total of 1032,238 copies. As a result, SEVENTEEN’s 3rd full album 'An Ode' released in 2019, the 7th mini album 'Hangrae', and the special album 'Semicolon', a total of 7 albums have become 'million sellers'.

The agency said, "After 935,138 copies were sold on the first day of release, they achieved a 'million seller' within 3 days of release. They are the only artists in the company to do so.” The Initial Chodong Million Seller is when the album's first week sales reach 1 million copies. This repackage album contains 4 additional songs from SEVENTEEN's 4th full-length album 'Face the Sun' released in May. The title song '_WORLD' of 'Sector 17' topped the iTunes 'Top Songs' chart in 28 countries.

Upon release, 'Sector 17' topped the real-time album chart on Line Music, Japan's largest music site, at the same time as its release, and the title song 'World' climbed to the top of the Line Music real-time music chart. In addition to the title song, the newly recorded songs such as 'Turn Around', 'Fallin' Flower (Korean Ver.)' and 'CHEERS' also climbed to the top.

In this way, following their 4th regular album 'Face the Sun', SEVENTEEN's 4th full-length repackage 'Sector 17' contains their own new world they found at the end of their hot journey to become the sun. SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and three reissues.

