SEVENTEEN sets new personal record on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart with ‘SECTOR 17’

Congratulations are due! On July 31 (local time), Billboard announced that PLEDIS Entertainment’s boy group SEVENTEEN has ranked at number 4 on its Top 200 Albums chart with their new album, ‘SECTOR 17’. By debuting at this rank on the chart, the repackaged album become SEVENTEEN’s highest rank yet on the Billboard 200 chart.

Along with becoming SEVENTEEN’s first album to enter the Top 4 of this chart, ‘SECTOR 17’ is also the boy group’s fourth album to have entered the chart overall. Previously, SEVENTEEN ranked on the chart with ‘Your Choice’, ‘Attacca’, and ‘Face the Sun’. Further, ‘SECTOR 17’ is the boy group’s second Top 10 entry on the chart, as SEVENTEEN had previously debuted and peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Top 200 Album’s chart with ‘Face the Sun’.

During the week ending on July 28, ‘SECTOR 17’ earned a total of 34,000 equivalent album units. This score comprises 31,000 traditional album sales, and 2,000 streaming equivalent album units.

Previously, it had also been revealed that ‘SECTOR 17’ achieved over 1 million copies in sales within three days of the album’s release. Out of this, 935,138 copies were sold on the first day itself. Further, with just pre-orders, ‘SECTOR 17’ crossed the 1.2 million mark, as announced by SEVENTEEN’s album distribution company YG PLUS on July 13, with 5 days to go before the album’s release.

‘SECTOR 17’ contains a total of 13 songs, beginning with ‘Circles’, and continuing with ‘_WORLD’, ‘FALLIN’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’, ‘CHEERS’, ‘Darl+ing’, ‘HOT’, ‘DON QUIXOTE’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘Shadow’, ‘’bout you’ [‘Sing’], ‘IF you leave me’, and ‘Ash’.

