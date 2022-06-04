SEVENTEEN sets new record with Face the Sun’s first-week sales; Find Out

On May 27 at 9:30 am IST, the day after celebrating their debut anniversary on May 26, boy group SEVENTEEN dropped their fourth studio album ‘Face the Sun’ and its title track ‘HOT’. Recording an all-time high for SEVENTEEN, the album racked up over 1.74 million pre-order sales in its week. Since then, Hanteo Chart has reported that SEVENTEEN sold a whopping total of 2,067,769 copies of ‘Face the Sun’ in its first week of release (May 27 to June 2).

With this, SEVENTEEN not only breaks their own previous first-week record of 1,364,127 copies (set with their 2021 mini album ‘Your Choice’), but also marks the highest first week sales of any album released so far in 2022, setting a new record. Additionally, going by Hanteo Chart’s calculations, the group has now become only the second artist to sell over two million copies of an album in the first week following its release (following BTS).

Further, the group has also reclaimed the title of the artist recording the second-highest first week sales in Hanteo, along with ‘Face the Sun’ achieving the fourth-highest first week sales in Hanteo history.

Containing a total of nine songs, ‘Face the Sun’ brings unique additions to SEVENTEEN’s extensive discography: ‘Darl+ing’ (their first fully English pre-release single), ‘HOT’ (the title track), ‘Don Quixote’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘Shadow’, ‘bou you’, ‘IF you leave me’ and ‘Ash’.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will be embarking on their third world tour! Announcing their plans on May 17, the group’s tour, titled ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]', kicks off with two shows in Seoul (June 25, June 26). Following this, the 13-piece-act will be heading to the US, visiting 12 cities during the North American leg of their tour.

