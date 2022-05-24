SEVENTEEN display a unique story in ‘HOT’ MV teaser; Reveals exciting highlight medley for ‘Face The Sun’

SEVENTEEN released the teaser for title track MV 'HOT'. The released teaser video showed their more free and unconventional image as if they had all been thrown off by burning the things that held them together. As if fighting against something, the wing torn on one side and a scarred face aroused curiosity, raising expectations for the comeback.

The 4th full-length album 'Face the Sun' contains a total of 9 songs composed only of group songs. An album that honestly depicts SEVENTEEN’s ambition to become a being like the sun, who has a unique and enormous influence on the world. The title song 'HOT' is a song that combines the hip-hop genre with the western guitar sound. It is a song that intensely depicts the image of SEVENTEEN who bravely advances their own path in the face of the scorching sun.

Songs like ‘DON QUIXOTE’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘About You’ and ‘Ash’ are more upbeat or have energetic genres like trap, EDM, pop and rock while ‘Shadow’ and ‘If You Leave Me’ are softer tracks of the album with the former track being slightly more upbeat but ‘If You Leave Me’ is an emotional ballad. The third track 'DON QUIXOTE', which impresses with the hybrid sound of rock and hip-hop, and impressive vocals, continued, followed by the fourth track 'March' is an energetic rock genre song that stands out with the lightness of the shuffle rhythm while exquisitely harmonizing the synthesizer and guitar sounds .

The fifth track 'Domino' is a song that combines alternative house and pop genres, and the point is the bouncing atmosphere created using synthesizer sound and vocal chop. The sixth track 'Shadow' is a song that combines rock and pop genres and features appealing vocals, drums and bass sounds. The seventh track is ‘About You’ which has a witty mood with hip-hop elements added , and 'If you leave me' , a ballad song that allows you to focus on the lyrics and melody through a minimal arrangement, is the 8th. It was introduced as a track, and 'Ash' , which has an attractive harmony of auto-tune vocals in the trap hip-hop genre, was recorded in the ninth track.

